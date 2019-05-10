Director Steven Soderbergh doesn’t want to ‘jinx’ new Bill and Ted film

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh says he does not want to celebrate the third film in the Bill and Ted franchise just yet as he is afraid to “jinx” the new movie.

Film’s leads Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are returning for the third installment Bill and Ted Face The Music as Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan and William ‘Bill’ S Preston Esq, respectively. William Sadler will reprise his role as Death.

“It’s been such a long process, and there have been so many false starts and promises (with the film). Until we’re shooting, I wouldn’t dream of jinxing it by toasting to our production,” Soderbergh told The Times newspaper.

The third film, penned by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, is in the works 28 years after the second installment, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) released.

Soderbergh revealed that the shooting begins in Louisiana next month.

“We start next month in Louisiana, where I grew up. I’m definitely going to be there. And at that point we will (celebrate)” he added.

The official plotline of the film reads, “The stakes are higher than ever for Bill and Ted. Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.”

Dean Parisot is attached as director.

Soderbergh will serve as executive producer, alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer, and John Santilli.

The first film in the franchise, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in 1989.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is slated to hit the theatres on August 21, 2020.