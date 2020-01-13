Big Hollywood releases of 2020: Tenet, No Time to Die, Black Widow and more

It is time to get ready for the big Hollywood releases of 2020. This year is going to be an exciting one for movie-goers as the audience will have a variety of genres to choose from. Here are some of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of 2020.
Bad Boys for Life
Releasing: January 17
The previous two films in the Bad Boys franchise might have been loved by the audience, but they didn’t exactly please critics. Important news: Michael Bay is not helming the third installment. It is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Maybe there is still some hope left.
Dolittle
Releasing: January 17
This Dolittle reboot features the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, John Cena, Selena Gomez and Michael Sheen among others. Enough said!
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Releasing: February 7
The eccentric and engaging Harley Quinn finally gets her own standalone film, featuring Margot Robbie in the lead. What more could DC fans have asked for?
Bloodshot
Releasing: February 21
Vin Diesel and the producers of Fast & Furious films join hands for a movie on the Valiant Comics character. Another superhero film that has the potential to go big? Only time will tell if it will get the love of the audience.
Onward
Releasing: March 6
An animated fantasy film featuring elves voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland? Bring it on, I say!
A Quiet Place Part II
Releasing: March 20
Yes, believe or not, this is happening. John Krasinski will be directing the sequel, which will once again feature wife and versatile actor Emily Blunt.
Mulan
Releasing: March 27
Disney is on a rampage. It has been adapting its successful animated films as live-action features, and Mulan joins the growing list.
No Time to Die
Releasing: April 8
True Detective director Cary Fukunaga will be helming the 25th Bond movie with Daniel Craig reprising 007 for the very last time.
Black Widow
Releasing: May 1
Scarlett Johansson will feature as the protagonist in this standalone and highly anticipated Marvel flick. Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star in Black Widow.
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Releasing: May 8
This big screen adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic features Dev Patel, Benedict Wong, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw and Peter Capaldi.
Greyhound
Releasing: May 8
Another war movie featuring the American legend Tom Hanks.
Legally Blonde 3
Releasing: May 8
Reese Witherspoon returns as the lovable Elle Woods after a gap of 15 years.
Barbie
Releasing: May 8
God knows who needed this toy-inspired movie. However, the film has been conceptualised, and Margot Robbie is said to play the lead role.
Fast & Furious 9
Releasing: May 22
After the success of the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbes and Shaw, of course, the makers thought it was a grand idea to make yet another pacy actioner featuring cars and good-looking actors.
Artemis Fowl
Releasing: May 29
Judi Dench and Josh Gad will feature in this Kenneth Branagh directorial about fairies and detectives.
Wonder Woman 1984
Releasing: June 5
Gal Gadot will return to feature in this sequel to the DC superhero movie along with Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig. Wiig will be playing the antagonist Cheetah in the Patty Jenkins directorial.
Top Gun: Maverick
Releasing: June 26
Tom Cruise returns as Captain Maverick in this sequel to the 1980s classic. The film also features Val Kilmer, Miles Teller and others.
Minions 2
Releasing: July 3
Trivia: The first part had made more than 1.5 billion dollars globally.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Releasing: July 10
While nothing much is known of the movie as yet, we do know that the likable Paul Rudd will be featuring in the film.
Tenet
Releasing: July 17
After the immense success of war drama Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan will be helming this espionage thriller which features the likes of Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.
Jungle Cruise
Releasing: July 24
A riverboat captain, scientist and a theme park attraction. The stage is set. Are you ready to witness the coming together of two charismatic stars — Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson?
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Releasing: August 21
Decades have passed, and Bill and Ted are more mature now (or are they?) Only this time they are tasked with creating a song that will help save the world. The film features Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter among others.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Releasing: September 11
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will return to play paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in this third installment of the Conjuring franchise.
The King’s Man
Releasing: September 18
A prequel set in the 1900s shows how the Kingsmen came into being. The movie features Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton and Matthew Goode.
Death on the Nile
Releasing: October 9
Another whodunit featuring Kenneth Branagh as detective Hercule Poirot. Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Ali Fazal also star in Death on the Nile.
The Witches
Releasing: October 16
Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci reunite in this remake of Road Dahl’s The Witches.
Eternals
Releasing: November 6
Another Marvel flick that has fans rubbing their palms in glee. This multi-starrer features the likes of Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.
Godzilla vs Kong
Releasing: November 20
What will happen when the ape giant and the king of monsters will lock horns? An epic war is upon us.
Dune
Releasing: December 18
Frank Herbert’s sci-fi cult novel will get another big screen adaptation after the David Lynch directorial, which had released almost three decades ago. Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Zendaya feature in pivotal parts.
The Croods 2
Releasing: December 23
The Croods return with Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and Catherine Keener reprising their roles from the original.
