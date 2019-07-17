Beyonce launches The Lion King song Spirit

Beyonce will soon be heard as Nala in upcoming film The Lion King. The singer-actor recently launched her song from the Disney film titled “Spirit”, along with a music video.

The video features Beyonce along with a few visuals of the film. The song is a part of the album The Lion King: A Gift. It will also appear in the movie at a crucial moment between Simba and Nala. The song was written for the film by IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy McKenzie and Beyonce.

The Lion King: The Gift is a multi-artist album that has been produced by Beyonce. She has carefully curated some interesting sounds to be a part of the album which includes various African artistes.

“This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat,” Beyonce said in a statement.

She added, “I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artistes but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

The Lion King releases on July 19.