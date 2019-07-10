Toggle Menu
Beyoncé releases new original song from The Lion Kinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/beyonce-song-spirit-the-lion-king-the-gift-album-5823402/

Beyoncé releases new original song from The Lion King

The song titled "Spirit" is a part of the album called “The Lion King: The Gift” that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artistes.

beyonce the lion king song
The song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé in The Lion King. (Photo: The Lon King/Twitter)

Beyoncé has dropped a new original song from Disney’s live-action The Lion King.

The song, “Spirit,” was released Tuesday and should get an Academy-Award push for Academy Award consideration.

The tune comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out July 18. She also co-wrote the song.

It’s part of an album called “The Lion King: The Gift” that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists. It will be released digitally July 11, with the physical album coming July 19.

The collection is a companion to the main The Lion King soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kabir Singh box office collection Day 19: Shahid Kapoor film continues to steamroll competition
2 Mission Mangal belongs to Vidya, Sonakshi, Taapsee, Kirti and Nithya: Akshay Kumar
3 Nerkonda Paarvai song Kaalam: Kalki Koechlin takes centerstage