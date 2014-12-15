Beyonce Knowles’s dad approached Sony for a film on her

Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams comprised the final line-up of the R&B girls band. (Source: Reuters)

Singer Beyonce Knowles’ father had reached out to Sony Pictures last year with plans for movie on her band Destiny’s Child, according to the latest batch of leaked Sony emails released by hackers.

Mathew Knowles, who is the group’s manager, approached Sony in December 2013, offering the studio first claim on a movie about the girl band, and executives showed interest in the idea, reported TMZ.

Computer hacking of Sony Pictures Entertainment on November 24 saw several unreleased films of the studio leaking online and forced it to shut down its email service.

The deal, however, does not seem to have happened as TV network Lifetime is reportedly planning a Destiny’s Child movie next year, but it is unclear if Mathew’s behind that one.

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams comprised the final line-up of the R&B girls band, which was formed in 1990. The band gave hits like ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’. It disbanded in 2006.

