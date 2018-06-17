Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop surprise album “Everything Is Love”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé surprise their fans with a new album. Jay-Z and Beyoncé surprise their fans with a new album.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are keeping up a family tradition, dropping a surprise album before anyone knew it was coming. The couple released a joint album that touches on the rapper’s disgust at this year’s Grammy Awards and features a shout out from their daughter Blue Ivy to her siblings.

The nine-track album “Everything Is Love” dropped Saturday on the Tidal music streaming service that Jay-Z partially owns. Beyoncé posted news about the album on Twitter and Instagram.

The couple announced the album during their concert On The Run II tour in London on Saturday, with “album out now” text appearing on a screen. The album features Beyonce rapping on songs more than she has done on previous releases. One song that has a profanity in its title includes Jay-Z lashing out at the Grammys. He was the top nominee at February’s awards show but left empty-handed. The rapper also says he turned down the NFL Super Bowl halftime show, rapping that the league needs him more than he needs them. In the album, the couple can be heard opening up about everything from the love child rumour to the cheating scandal.

Blue Ivy ends the song “BOSS” with a shout-out to her 1-year-old brother and sister, Rumi and Sir. The album came with a video directed by Ricky Saiz and according to the representatives of the couple, the location of the video was the Louvre in Paris.

In 2013, Beyoncé released the self-titled album “Beyonce” without any notice.

