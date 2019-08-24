Bette Midler on being inducted into Disney Legends Hall of Fame: I can finally call myself an artiste

Actor-singer Bette Midler, who has won three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, has added yet another feather to her cap. The actor was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame during the Disney Legends Awards ceremony in California.

While the actor couldn’t make it to the ceremony, she made sure daughter Sophie Von attended the event to read out a special note.

“The pictures I was privileged to make brought so much joy to the world. We made people laugh and cry. Sometimes both at the same time. There is nothing more satisfying and necessary, especially these days. But I didn’t do it well. The artistes I met and worked with were brilliant, taking me by the hand and gently helping breathe life into the characters we were creating and the stories we were making. Without the team, nothing would have happened. They were so inspiring. I remain in their debt. They gave my family a great gift of wonderful life. In all my performing life, that’s 50 years now, I never called myself an artiste but today, after all these years, I feel I have finally earned the right to call myself an artiste. Thank you for this. I am very grateful,” the note read.

The Disney Legends Awards ceremony also honoured Robert Downey Jr, Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Kenny Ortega, Barnette Ricci, Robin Roberts, Diane Sawyer, Ming-Na Wen, Hans Zimmer and Wing Chao.