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7 bone-chilling thrillers that prove the human mind is the scariest place of all
These gripping films turn perception into a battlefield, where every thought, choice, and truth feels dangerously uncertain.
Written by Seekriti Saha
While thrillers are inherently exciting, psychological thrillers take audiences on a roller-coaster ride through shifting emotions and perceptions, delving into the complexities of the human mind. Such films and series are not merely entertaining, but they linger long after the experience ends.
Survival thrillers
These thrillers take you on an adventurous ride where characters are pushed into life-or-death situations, with high tension reverberating through each scene. The situations in these films highlight how even the smallest misstep can lead to extreme consequences.
The underrated thriller Run features Sarah Paulson in a standout performance as a mother with a dark secret. Trouble begins when her disabled daughter, played by Kierra Allen, starts to uncover the truth.
Bird Box, a dystopian thriller directed by Academy Award-winning director Susanne Bier, presents its audience with a world afflicted by a suicide pandemic. It is a cinematic treat for post-apocalyptic thriller lovers with Sandra Bullock in the lead role.
Horror thrillers
Horror thrillers don’t always rely on supernatural elements; at times, they use fear and suspense to keep you on edge.
The 2022 film Fresh is a striking example of this theme. Set against the backdrop of modern dating, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Nora, who falls prey to a man’s cannibalistic tendencies.
Crime thrillers
These films blend investigation with suspense to keep viewers engaged.
David Fincher’s Gone Girl is based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name. The film follows a man who becomes the prime suspect when his wife suddenly disappears. As the investigation unfolds, their relationship is revealed to be more complicated than it seemed.
The Girl on the Train is another crime thriller based on the novel of the same name by British writer Paula Hawkins. Emily Blunt’s portrayal of a recovering alcoholic who gets involved in a missing persons investigation is praiseworthy.
Social thrillers
Social thrillers use suspense to explore real-world issues like gender, class, race and inequality.
Parasite masterfully explores class struggle through the story of the impoverished Kim family, who gradually infiltrate the home of the wealthy Park family by posing as unrelated, highly qualified professionals.
Domestic thrillers
Domestic thrillers are movies set within homes, marriages, families, or close relationships which seem normal at the beginning but turn dark as the movie progresses. They involve hidden truths, mind games, and the surfacing of dark pasts.
Ben Wheatley’s Rebecca begins with a visually striking, romantic setting that soon gives way to a series of mysterious events.
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