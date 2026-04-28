7 bone-chilling thrillers that prove the human mind is the scariest place of all

Written by Seekriti Saha

While thrillers are inherently exciting, psychological thrillers take audiences on a roller-coaster ride through shifting emotions and perceptions, delving into the complexities of the human mind. Such films and series are not merely entertaining, but they linger long after the experience ends.

Survival thrillers

These thrillers take you on an adventurous ride where characters are pushed into life-or-death situations, with high tension reverberating through each scene. The situations in these films highlight how even the smallest misstep can lead to extreme consequences.

A still from Run, directed by Aneesh Chaganty. A still from Run, directed by Aneesh Chaganty.

The underrated thriller Run features Sarah Paulson in a standout performance as a mother with a dark secret. Trouble begins when her disabled daughter, played by Kierra Allen, starts to uncover the truth.