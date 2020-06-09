Five best movies of Johnny Depp you can watch online

Johnny Depp turns 57 today. Johnny Depp turns 57 today.

Johnny Depp made his silver screen debut with 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street. Since then, the actor has been entertaining fans and has become one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood.

Today, on his 57th birthday, here are five best movies of the Hollywood actor you can watch online

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Disney Plus Hotstar

For many Johnny Depp’s fans, he will always be Jack Sparrow, a character he played in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Based on Walt Disney’s theme park of the same name, the films saw Depp play a selfish pirate who makes many mortal and immortal enemies.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: Amazon Prime Video

Tim Burton’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is both a musical and a horror drama. It tells the tale of Benjamin Barker aka Sweeney Todd (Depp), an English barber who murders his customers with his razor and processes the corpses into meat pies, which he sells at a bakery. But he was not always like this. It was the ill fate of his family that made him a serial killer. Depp won the Golden Globe Best Actor award for his turn as Sweeney Todd.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape: Netflix

This is one of those films of Johnny Depp where he doesn’t hide behind a drastic transformation. Here, he played a simple young man who works at a grocery store and has the responsibility of looking after his obese mother and mentally challenged younger brother (Leonardo Di Caprio) after his father abandons the family.

Donnie Brasco: YouTube

Helmed by Mike Newell, 1997 film Donnie Brasco is the true story of an undercover FBI agent in the mafia who befriends a gangster. Depp essayed the role of the undercover agent, and Al Pacino was gangster Lefty. Depp was lauded for his performance as Donnie Brasco.

Edward Scissorhands: YouTube

Edward Scissorhands marked the first collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. The movie revolved around Edward, a man created in a laboratory with scissor blades for hands. He falls in love with the neighbourhood girl Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder), but people take him for a monster and it becomes difficult for him to deal with their prejudices.

