Best Hollywood trailers of the week: What Men Want, Roma and Green Book

What Men Want

This Taraji P Henson starrer is a riff on classic 2000 Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want. When the sports agent Ali Davis (Henson) is refused a deserved promotion in favour of a male rival, she meets a faith healer and thanks to a shady cup of tea, she acquires a talent to hear men’s inner thoughts. While the premise is similar to What Women Want, the results are wildly different.

Roma

The trailer for Oscar-winning Alfonso Cuarón’s new movie is set in black-and-white and is set in 1970s’ Mexico City. The clip is full of striking visuals that range from a household to shots of riots due to the social and political turmoil. The story is told through the perspective of two domestic workers. For a director who is equally comfortable with artistic cinema as he is with the commercial fare (Gravity, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban among others), this film marks the director’s return to the former.

Here is the official synopsis, “A vivid portrayal of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil, ROMA follows a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy García), also Mixteca, who work for a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. Mother of four, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the extended absence of her husband, Cleo faces her own devastating news that threatens to distract her from caring for Sofia’s children, whom she loves as her own. While trying to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined, Cleo and Sofia quietly wrestle with changes infiltrating the family home in a country facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators.”

Green Book

Green Book is based on a true story of a friendship between a famous black pianist and a white bouncer hired to drive him to a concert from Manhattan to Deep South in 1960s. So yeah, it is a road trip film of sorts. They use the ‘Green Book’, a guidebook written for African-American road trippers in those times. The film stars Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen, in a refreshing look as a brawny redneck, and Mahershala make a pair we never knew we needed so much.

Arizona

In Arizona, Danny McBride is a stupid kidnapper, which is lucky for us as this creates moments of hilarity. The trailer is full of laughs. Arizona uses the 2009 Subprime mortgage crisis as its backdrop. McBride’s character kidnaps a realtor to confront her about her false promises, but things just escalate.

Widows

Steve McQueen enters into an uncharted territory (for him) with Widows, a heist thriller in the vein of Ocean’s 8 but not that commercial. It is also much darker. Co-written by Gone Girl writer, Gillian Flynn, Widows stars Viola Davis as the leader of a bunch of widowed women who are dealing with unsavoury people hounding them for their husbands’ crimes. She is joined by Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Robert Duvall. Widows will release on November 16, 2018.

