Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix series The 39 Steps

Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Photo: Reuters)

British star Benendict Cumberbatch is set to headline Netflix’s upcoming limited series The 39 Steps, based on the 1915 John Buchan novel of the same name. The six-episode series will reunite Cumberbatch with Berger, who directed the Doctor Strange actor in Showtime’s 2018 mini-series Patrick Melrose, reported Variety.

The 39 Steps novel has previously been adapted several times. Legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock had a film on the book in 1935, starring Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll.

The spy thriller takes place just before the outset of World War I and follows Richard Hannay, a man who comes into possession of a key to a global conspiracy and goes on the run.

The Revenant scribe Mark L Smith will pen the screenplay for the series, which will be produced by Anonymous Content, Chapter One Pictures and SunnyMarch. Cumberbatch will executive produce the limited series with his producing partner Adam Ackland, alongside Smith, Berger, Sophie Gardiner, Cliff Roberts and Keith Redmon.

The actor most recently starred in The Mauritanian and thriller The Courier. He will next reprise his superhero role of Doctor Strange for two Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies — Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

According to Indian Express critic Shalini Langer, The Mauritanian, which released on Friday, is a powerful drama that brings home the horrors of Guantanamo. “The Mauritanian is a grim reminder, at a time when the US is long past Bush-Obama binary, that the Guantanamo facility still stands despite promises to shut it. The film is based on the 2015 memoir, Guantánamo Diary, by Mohamedou Ould Slahi.”