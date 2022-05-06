scorecardresearch
Friday, May 06, 2022
Exclusive | Benedict Cumberbatch says he wouldn’t like to enter multiverse: ‘I am very happy with this one’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Benedict Cumberbatch shared why he, personally, wouldn't like to enter the multiverse.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 8:53:34 pm
benedict cumberbatch, dr strange in the multiverse of madnessBenedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Photo: Disney)

Marvel fans can finally watch the hotly-anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer hit theatres on Friday. Multiverse is a concept that has a basis in real-world cosmology, quantum mechanics, and even philosophy. In Doctor Strange 2, Cumberbatch’s superhero faces multiversal threats and thanks to multiple realities, encounters ‘variants’ or alternate reality versions of himself and even Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen reprising the role after WandaVision). As it opens the gates to endless probability, and we can trust director Sam Raimi to leave us spellbound with his imagination. However, in a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Cumberbatch shared that though the concept of a multiverse is highly intriguing, he wouldn’t like to personally experience it.

“I think I wouldn’t like to… To be honest, I think there’s a lot going on in this universe (that) we need to sort out before disappearing into another. It would feel like running away from problems that are here. Life is complex enough, if there was a multiverse, I don’t want to know anything about it. I am very happy with this one,” he shared with a smile.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
While he wouldn’t like to find out about the multiverse, we couldn’t help but quiz Cumberbatch on the closely-guarded film. When we asked him to share some high points from Doctor Strange 2, the acclaimed actor refused to give any insights. With a smile, he said, “I may not (be able) to talk about the film, sadly. But there’s a lot (of high points). I would say there are some fantastic reveals, some great shocks, and jump-scare moments. And there’s a lot of Sam Raimi-tastic horror and superhero works. Fans of his will love it. It’s a pretty epic film. We are cracking open the multiverse here so there’s something for everyone.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg.

