Exclusive | Here’s what Benedict Cumberbatch has to say about Tom Cruise being part of Doctor Strange 2

In just two days, the world is set to witness the true ramifications of parallel realities in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the former surgeon-turned-superhero in the Sam Raimi film, which by his own admission is going to be ‘epic’. While multiple guesses and fan theories have been floating around, one that has left fans intrigued is Tom Cruise’s presence as the Superior Iron Man.

Indianexpress.com recently got a chance to speak to Cumberbatch and quiz him on the Mission Impossible star being part of Doctor Strange 2. Keeping a straight face, the Hollywood actor said, “Tom Cruise? Yeah, he is in every scene you haven’t seen in the trailer. It is the biggest kept secret.”

Given the kind of secrecy the Marvel team follows, his response has left us all the more curious. Was that a hint at Cruise being in the film or it was just a joke? We will only find out on May 6 when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinema halls.

On the subject of fan theories, the actor said he has heard his fair share. “I try not to react or go to the internet but I, in person have had some very pleasant times with an amazing amount of very enthusiastic people at various gatherings,” the 45-year-old said.

He added, “You know, this franchise belongs so much more to them (fans) than it does to us. So, in a way, that is its own thing. But I love the idea that people are so excited to see this film. And it’s got great pre-sales and we are so well supported in this amazing, sort of long-form serial storytelling that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is. So I am very grateful for that.”

Also starring Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will open in theatres on May 6. The film is set to draw big audiences even in India, where it has made over Rs 20 crore in advance bookings alone.