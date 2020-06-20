MCU stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle among 2021 Walk of Fame inductees

Josh Brolin and Benedict Cumberbatch among others will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. However, the dates of unveiling ceremoy are yet to be announced.(PHOTO: AP) Josh Brolin and Benedict Cumberbatch among others will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. However, the dates of unveiling ceremoy are yet to be announced.(PHOTO: AP)

Avengers stars Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle and Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Cumberbatch plays Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while Cheadle essays the role of James Rhodes aka War Machine. Brolin appears as supervillain Thanos.

The actors were part of the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce’s 2021 list, unveiled on its Facebook. It includes 35 artistes from different streams of the entertainment industry – movies, television, theatres, music — to get a star on the Walk of Fame.

Hollywood actors Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts will also be given the honour in the coming year.

Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will get a double star.

The television category includes Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa and Trisha Yearwood are all part of the recording category. Veteran Jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker will be honoured posthumously.

Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson will also be given the star posthumously as a part of live theatre/live performance category, which also features Sarah Brightman.

DJ Big Boy is the only name in the radio category.

Dates of the star unveiling ceremony have not been announced yet.

