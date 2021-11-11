scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 11, 2021
MUST READ

Benedict Cumberbatch heaps praise on Spider-Man No Way Home co-star Tom Holland: ‘Utterly brilliant’

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange acts as a mentor to Peter Parker in the movie. He replaces the now-deceased Tony Stark. The trailer showed Peter enlisting Sorcerer Supreme's assistance to undo the damage caused by Mysterio in Far From Home.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 10:40:44 am
Spider-Man No Way Home, benedict cumberbatch, tom hollandSpider-Man No Way Home releases on December 17. (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his co-star Tom Holland from the much-awaited upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While speaking with Esquire, Cumberbatch, who would reprise the role of Doctor Strange in the film, said: “All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments. I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool. [I] had a lot of time with Tom Holland being utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant. He’s just the real deal.”

Related Read |Man who leaked Spider-Man No Way Home pics narrates dramatic 5 minutes after posting them: ‘I got a call’

Doctor Strange acts as a mentor to Peter Parker in the movie. He replaces the now-deceased Tony Stark in the role. The trailer showed Peter enlisting Sorcerer Supreme’s assistance to undo the damage caused by Mysterio in Far From Home.

Mysterio, with the help of J Jonah Jameson, had revealed Spidey’s true identity to the world. In No Way Home, Doctor Strange and Peter perform a ritual to help everybody forget his identity as Spider-Man. But Peter panics and tries to interfere with the experiment. The ritual goes terribly wrong. The multiverse is wide open and villains from earlier Spider-Man movies — Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro and so on, are now in MCU.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, among others also reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Far From Home was both a critical and commercial success for Marvel and Sony. It grossed more than 1.1 billion worldwide and also earned a 90 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. This film is expected to be even bigger.

The film, which brings back Jon Watts, releases on December 17.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, 12 celebrity photos
Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X