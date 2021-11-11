Benedict Cumberbatch heaps praise on Spider-Man No Way Home co-star Tom Holland: ‘Utterly brilliant’

Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his co-star Tom Holland from the much-awaited upcoming entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While speaking with Esquire, Cumberbatch, who would reprise the role of Doctor Strange in the film, said: “All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments. I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool. [I] had a lot of time with Tom Holland being utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant. He’s just the real deal.”

Doctor Strange acts as a mentor to Peter Parker in the movie. He replaces the now-deceased Tony Stark in the role. The trailer showed Peter enlisting Sorcerer Supreme’s assistance to undo the damage caused by Mysterio in Far From Home.

Mysterio, with the help of J Jonah Jameson, had revealed Spidey’s true identity to the world. In No Way Home, Doctor Strange and Peter perform a ritual to help everybody forget his identity as Spider-Man. But Peter panics and tries to interfere with the experiment. The ritual goes terribly wrong. The multiverse is wide open and villains from earlier Spider-Man movies — Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro and so on, are now in MCU.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, among others also reprise their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Far From Home was both a critical and commercial success for Marvel and Sony. It grossed more than 1.1 billion worldwide and also earned a 90 per cent rating at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. This film is expected to be even bigger.

The film, which brings back Jon Watts, releases on December 17.