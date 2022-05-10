Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen call Chris Hemsworth ‘godly’, say he’s the handsomest actor in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth has an inordinate amount of fans, and as it turns out, his Marvel co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen are part of his ever-growing fanbase. The stars, who are riding high on the success of their latest film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, couldn’t stop lavishing praise on Chris.

In an interview to Lad Bible, Benedict and Elizabeth were asked to agree or disagree to the statement that Chris was the handsomest actor in the MCU. Without hesitating, the actors pushed the pointer to the ‘strongly agree’ option. Elizabeth said, “Hemsworth is godly,” and Benedict repeated the line heartily. Elizabeth continued, “I have worked with him for a few times,” and Benedict said, “It’s so hard to not be inappropriate.” Both of them gushed over Chris’ arm, and Elizabeth said, “His arm is way bigger than my head. I have a little head…but he’s also a charming, kind and good actor.”

Benedict went on to praise other actors, including Sebastian Stan, saying “he hasn’t been hit by the ugly stick”. He also said that Josh Brolin, who played the role of Thanos in the Marvel films, was “like fine wine”. He said that he didn’t want to give Anthony Mackie “airtime”, but agreed that he was good-looking too.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness hit screens on May 6. The film picks up on the threads of the multiverse from Spider Man: No Way Home.