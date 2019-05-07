Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss to star in The Power of the Dog adaptation

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Elisabeth Moss are set to star in Jane Campion’s new film The Power of the Dog.

Advertising

The film is an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name, reported Variety.

Campion, who won the Academy Award for screenplay for The Piano, will direct from a script she has adapted.

“The Power of the Dog is a sublime novel that deserves a life on the big screen. I couldn’t stop thinking about the story, it really haunted me. The themes of masculinity, nostalgia and betrayal are an intoxicating mix.

Advertising

“It’s also rare to find a story where the themes, the plot and the characters build tension as they reveal each other and even the end is satisfying and unexpected. It will be the first time I’ve worked with a male lead, which is exciting. Phil is a charismatic and complex character who declares war on his brother’s new wife and her teenage son,” Campion said.

The novel revolves around rich Montana brothers Phil (Cumberbatch) and George Burbank.

“Phil is brilliant and cruel, while George is fastidious and gentle. Together, they are joint owners of the biggest ranch in their Montana valley. When George secretly marries local widow Rose (Moss), an angry Phil wages a relentless war to destroy her by using her son Peter as a pawn,” the plot synopsis read.

The film will go into pre-production at the end of the year.