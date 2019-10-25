Don’t want one king to rule all: Benedict Cumberbatch on criticism of Marvel films

Benedict Cumberbatch is the latest actor to step in and offer his views on the raging debate about whether Marvel films can be called as “cinema”, saying monopoly of any kind of films should be avoided.

Martin Scorsese opened the pandora’s box by calling Marvel films “theme park” experience and “not cinema”. His views were backed by his contemporaries Francis Ford Coppola, Ken Loach and Pedro Almodovar.

From Marvel’s side, filmmakers James Gunn and Joss Whedon have staunchly defended its films, while Robert Downey Jr, Natalie Portman and Jon Favreau have also weighed in on the debate.

Cumberbatch, who portrays the titular superhero Doctor Strange in the MCU, addressed the debate during his appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show.

“I know there’s been a lot of debate recently with these very fine filmmakers coming to the fore saying that these film franchises are taking over everything… And I agree, you know. We don’t want one king to rule it all and have a kind of monopoly. Hopefully that is not the case.

“We should really look into continuing to support auteur film-makers at every level,” the actor said.

Cumberbatch, who most recently appeared in MCU tentpole Avengers: Endgame, will next feature in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will release in May 2021.

He currently features in The Current War, alongside Michael Shannon and Nicholas Hoult.