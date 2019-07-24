Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy team up for Louis Wain biopic

Toggle Menu
Louis Wain biopic will follow the story of the real-life Victorian painter known for his paintings and drawings of anthropomorphised big-eyed cats and kittens.

Louis Wain biopic will star Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role, while Claire Foy will play his wife, Emily. (Photo: Reuters)

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy are teaming up for the biopic on English artiste Louis Wain in the eponymous film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama will follow the story of the real-life Victorian painter known for his paintings and drawings of anthropomorphised big-eyed cats and kittens.

In his later years, it is believed he had schizophrenia, the effects of which, according to some psychiatrists, are visible in his works. Wain died in 1939.

Cumberbatch will essay the title role, while Foy will play his wife, Emily.

The film marks the first collaboration between the Avengers: Endgame star and The Crown star.

BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Will Sharpe is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote with Simon Stephenson.

The project is being produced by Showbox Films alongside Cumberbatch’s production banner SunnyMarch, with support from StudioCanal and Film4.

The film goes on floors next month at London’s famous Ealing Studios.

