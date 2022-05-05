Exclusive | Benedict Cumberbatch: Bollywood needs to be a part of MCU, bring on the first Indian superhero

As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gears up for its big release, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is still minting moolah at the Indian box office. The Marvel movie has already churned more than Rs 20 crore in pre-sales, and from what the buzz suggests, the film will go on to be a hit in the country.

Indianexpress.com recently interacted with Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr Stephen Strange, the surgeon-turned superhero to discuss his take on the Indian film industry and the possibility of an Indian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ASked how he perceives India — as just a location that brings in big earnings for Marvel or a prospective competition for Hollywood, the actor said, “I don’t think the two (industries) are exclusive. You know you’ve got a very avid movie-going public and that translates whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood. And I think that’s fine. There’s room for both. It’s not an either and or equation at all.”

Benedict Cumberbatch has spent some time in India volunteering in a monastery in Darjeeling. When asked whether he has followed films or actors in the country, the Dr Strange actor sheepishly confessed, “I haven’t seen many Bollywood films. I am ashamed to say no.”

Lauding the film industry and its actors, Benedict even suggested that it’s time an Indian superhero joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero,” he added.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on May 6. Apart from Cumberbatch, the highly-anticipating film also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg