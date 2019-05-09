Toggle Menu
Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce to reunite for action film Long Gone Heroes

Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce had previously starred together in Marvel Studios' 2013 film Iron Man 3. They will now headline the cast of Long Gone Heroes.

Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce previously starred together in Marvel Studios’ 2013 film Iron Man 3. (Photos: Reuters)

Actor Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce are set to reunite for action film Long Gone Heroes.

The two actors, who previously starred together in Marvel Studios’ 2013 film Iron Man 3, will headline the cast of the new feature which will be helmed by debutant director Santiago Manes Moreno, reported Variety.

Moreno has also penned the script.

The story follows a special forces soldier for hire who’s forced to return to the field of battle with his military team to track down a reporter entangled in a political scandal while being hunted his former comrades.

The project will be produced by Ines Mongil-Echandi, Moreno and Noli Mollakuqe alongside Jason Moring, Stanley Preschutti and Mark Padilla.

