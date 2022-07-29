scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa shares photos from set after being ‘busted’ by tourists

The cat's out of the bag; Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, star Jason Momoa has revealed in an Instagram post.

July 29, 2022 9:59:47 am
Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa chill on the Aquaman 2 set. (Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram)

Jason Momoa revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was believed to have wrapped filming. He made the announcement after being ‘busted’ on set by a tour group that spotted the two actors together.

Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films, also shared a video of the tour group outside the trailer, and attached photos of him and Affleck together. Affleck appeared to be in costume and makeup as Bruce Wayne. “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j,” Momoa wrote. “Well, we tried to keep it a secret!” Momoa laughed in the video that he shared. “That’s what happens, Warner Bros, when you walk out of the set and there’s our fans…” he said with a laugh.

 

The actor had famously dropped out of the DC Extended Universe following the critical and commercial underperformance of both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He was supposed to return to direct and star in a standalone Batman film, but that project was reworked into Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

But to everybody’s surprise, Affleck was announced to be returning as the character in the standalone The Flash film, reportedly in a bid to wrap his arc in a more meaningful manner. But that film is dealing with problems of its own; star Ezra Miller has been involved in repeated public altercations, and has had several concerning allegations levelled at him. The $200 million project’s very existence is on the line, as Warner Bros. contemplates how to handle things ahead of its 2023 release.

Aquaman 2, directed by James Wan, is also slated for a 2023 release, which means that Affleck’s Batman could appear in two back-to-back films. Or is Aquaman 2 a contingency plan for Affleck, in case drastic measures have to be taken regarding The Flash?

This basically means that there are three separate film series set in the Batman universe, running concurrently — the DCEU, Reeves’ series with Pattinson, and director Todd Phillips’ Joker series.

