Ben Affleck to headline George Clooney’s Tender Bar adaptation

Ben Affleck and George Clooney join hands once again for Tender Bar adaptation. (Photo: Ben Affleck/Instagram)

Actor-filmmakers Ben Affleck and George Clooney are set to reunite for the film adaptation of J R Moehringer’s The Tender Bar: A Memoir at Amazon Studios.

The two Hollywood stars previously collaborated for 2012 movie Argo, which had won three Oscars, including best picture, at the 2013 Academy Awards.

According to Deadline, Ben Affleck will lead the new movie, which will be directed by George Clooney.

Published in 2005, Moehringer’s novel has been described as a “coming-of-age” story. It centres on the author, who as a young boy is seeking a replacement for his father, a New York City disc jockey who had vanished before his son spoke his first word.

When he can’t find his father’s voice on the radio anymore, the boy turns in desperation to the bar on the corner, where he forms a friendship with Uncle Charlie and other adults, who take him to the beach, to ballgames, and ultimately into their circle.

George Clooney, 59, will also produce the movie along with his producing partner Grant Heslov through their Smokehouse Pictures banner.

He will direct the movie from a script by Oscar-winning scribe William Monahan.

The actor-filmmaker, whose directorial credits include movies such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Leatherheads, Ides of March and Suburbicon, most recently helmed Netflix’s sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky.

Ben Affleck, 48, most recently starred in the sports drama The Way Back. He has been shooting for the New Regency thriller Deep Water and Ridley Scott’s drama The Last Duel.

He is also on board to write and direct an upcoming adaptation of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood.

