Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Ben Affleck to helm Disney’s Keeper of the Lost Cities

Ben Affleck will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 12, 2021 4:19:54 pm
ben affleckBen Affleck has previously directed films like Argo, The Town and Gone Baby Gone. (Photo: AP Images)

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is set to direct the upcoming adaptation of bestselling book series Keeper of the Lost Cities for Disney.

The actor-filmmaker will also produce the live-action project through his banner Pearl Street, reported Deadline. He is currently working on the script with scribe Kate Gritmon.

Written by Shannon Messenger, Keeper of the Lost Cities follows a telepathic girl who must figure out why she is the key to her brand-new world before the wrong person finds the answer first.

“When 12-year-old Sophie finally discovers where her secret telepathic ability comes from, she learns she’s actually not human but is from another world that exists side-by-side with ours,” the official plotline read. Madison Ainley will serve as an executive producer.

This is not the first time that Affleck is tackling a book adaptation. His previous directorial — The Town, Argo and Live By Night — were all based on novels.

On the acting front, the actor will next star in Deep Water, opposite Ana de Armas, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, co-starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver. He will also reprise his role of Batman in DC movie The Flash.

