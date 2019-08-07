Ben Affleck starrer The Way Back to release in March 2020

Ben Affleck’s next film The Way Back has been delayed by five months.

The sports drama, which hails from Warner Bros stable, will now hit the theatres in the US on March 6, 2020, instead of its earlier release date of October 18, 2019, reported Deadline.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the film features Affleck as a former basketball all-star, who after struggling with addiction, attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate high school basketball team at his alma mater.

The film, which was earlier titled The Has-Been, marks second collaboration between the director and the actor after the 2016 thriller “The Accountant”.

O’Connor has penned the script with Brad Ingelsby.

Affleck, 46, is also producing the film along with O’Connor, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray, Ravi D Mehta, and Jennifer Todd produce. Jason Cloth and Aaron L Gilbert are serving as executive producers.