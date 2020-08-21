Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton to return as Batman in The Flash

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are both returning as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie. (Photo: Reuters)

Ben Affleck is going to wear the cape one more time, and this time it is for The Flash standalone movie that will establish a multiverse, as reported by Vanity Fair. Not just Affleck, Michael Keaton will also be returning as the Caped Crusader after playing the role in Tim Burton’s movies.

The Flash will follow Barry Allen crashing into different timelines where he will encounter different versions of Batman. Ezra Miller continues to play Barry.

Director Andy Muschietti spoke about Ben Affleck’s Batman returning to Vanity Fair and said, “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity, because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline, but he’s also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Muschietti added, “The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

Andy Muschietti also mentioned that Michael Keaton will have a “substantial” part in The Flash.

Talking about the existence of a multiverse in The Flash, Andy shared, “This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves, who is helming The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, debuted the new logo for his upcoming film on Twitter. Along with that, he also shared some DC FanDome artwork.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

The big Batman announcements have come just before the highly anticipated DC FanDome event, the virtual DC convention, that begins on August 22.

