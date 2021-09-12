Ben Affleck pushes away fan trying to take selfie with Jennifer Lopez, watch video

Hollywood star Ben Affleck’s protective side as a boyfriend came to fore as he pushed away a fan, who tried to click a selfie with Jennifer Lopez recently. According to a video that’s gone viral on social media, a fan leaned onto Jennifer Lopez without her consent to take a picture with her as the actor-singer walked into a hotel lobby with Ben Affleck.

Ben was quick to come forward and push the man away. A visibly scared Jennifer is also seen stepping aside and taking cover behind the actor. As the security intervened, the couple kept on moving, holding hands. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official earlier this year on the singer’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bennifer Brazil (@benniferbrazil)

Jennifer shared a few photos of her 52nd birthday on Instagram. One of the photos featured JLo and actor Ben Affleck kissing, sending fans into a frenzy. Rumours of the two reuniting first began appearing in April, weeks after Jennifer Lopez parted ways with Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, who was earlier dating Ana de Armas, was also newly single.

Jennifer and Ben finally made their first official appearance as a couple on Saturday by returning to the red carpet after almost 18 years. The duo left fans awestruck as they appeared at the Venice International Film Festival to attend the premiere of Ben’s new movie The Last Duel. Needless to say, the couple looked very stylish.

The last time the couple walked the red carpet together was in 2003, according to eonline.com, for the premiere of their movie Gigli. They confirmed their split the following year.