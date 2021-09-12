scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 12, 2021
Must Read

Ben Affleck pushes away fan trying to take selfie with Jennifer Lopez, watch video

Ben Affleck was every bit a protective boyfriend to Jennifer Lopez when a fan tried to take a selfie with her without her consent.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 12, 2021 6:25:28 pm
Jennifer Lopez with Ben AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at Venice Film Festival. (Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi)

Hollywood star Ben Affleck’s protective side as a boyfriend came to fore as he pushed away a fan, who tried to click a selfie with Jennifer Lopez recently. According to a video that’s gone viral on social media, a fan leaned onto Jennifer Lopez without her consent to take a picture with her as the actor-singer walked into a hotel lobby with Ben Affleck.

Ben was quick to come forward and push the man away. A visibly scared Jennifer is also seen stepping aside and taking cover behind the actor. As the security intervened, the couple kept on moving, holding hands. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official earlier this year on the singer’s birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bennifer Brazil (@benniferbrazil)

 

Jennifer shared a few photos of her 52nd birthday on Instagram. One of the photos featured JLo and actor Ben Affleck kissing, sending fans into a frenzy. Rumours of the two reuniting first began appearing in April, weeks after Jennifer Lopez parted ways with Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck, who was earlier dating Ana de Armas, was also newly single.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jennifer and Ben finally made their first official appearance as a couple on Saturday by returning to the red carpet after almost 18 years. The duo left fans awestruck as they appeared at the Venice International Film Festival to attend the premiere of Ben’s new movie The Last Duel. Needless to say, the couple looked very stylish.

The last time the couple walked the red carpet together was in 2003, according to eonline.com, for the premiere of their movie Gigli. They confirmed their split the following year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt, sara ali khan, hina khan, rubina dilaik
Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan, Hrithik Roshan: 13 celebrity photos you cannot miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 12: Latest News

Advertisement