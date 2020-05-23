Ben Affleck on Snyder Cut: Excited for the fans to see it

The new version of Justice League will be based on the original vision of Zack Snyder. (Photo: Warner Bros) The new version of Justice League will be based on the original vision of Zack Snyder. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Ben Affleck has responded to the announcement of the official release of Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League. On Monday, WarnerMedia announced that they will release the film’s Snyder cut on their streaming service, HBO Max.

The announcement was a result of Snyder’s fans launching a full-fledged movement called ‘Release the Snyder Cut’, soon after the release of Justice League in 2017.

Made on a budget of 350 million dollars, including reshoots, the movie could make only around 650 million dollars worldwide.

The new version of the DC superhero team up movie will be based on the original vision of Zack Snyder. Snyder had to leave the project midway through the production due to his daughter’s suicide and Joss Whedon, already attached as screenwriter, was brought in to finish the job.

Affleck played the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Justice League and its predecessor Batman v Superman. He said in a video shared by filmmaker Kevin Smith, “I’m very excited that Zack’s getting a chance to finally see his vision realized. I think it’s a great thing. I’m really excited for the fans to get to see it. And I want to say thank you to the fans because it was their enthusiasm and their passion that made it happen.”

He added, “Without fan support I don’t think it ever would have happened. I love Zack and I love his version of the movie and I look forward to everyone getting a chance to see it.”

