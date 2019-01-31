The Batman release date announced, Ben Affleck will not play caped crusader

Warner Bros has announced the release date for The Batman which will be written and directed by Matt Reeves. It is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021. With the announcement, it has now been confirmed that Ben Affleck will not be coming back as Batman.

Affleck has passed the torch and the same was confirmed by him in a tweet that read, “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.” This was in response to a tweet that said that the actor will not be playing the Dark Knight in Reeves’ adaptation.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

Ben Affleck has earlier played Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. The 2021 version of Batman will focus on the story of a younger Bruce Wayne and hence, new casting is underway.

In a recent interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves discussed his take on the Batman movie and said, “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Earlier, Ben Affleck was supposed to write, direct and star in The Batman. He first pulled out of directing duties and rumours about him getting replaced as Batman started doing the rounds.

It is yet to be seen who lands this coveted role in the DCEU.

Meanwhile, James Gunn, who is writing the sequel to Suicide Squad, is in talks to direct the film as well. Titled The Suicide Squad, the film is also scheduled for a 2021 release, as per The Hollywood Reporter.