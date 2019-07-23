Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to team up for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel

Toggle Menu
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had famously collaborated on 1997’s Good Will Hunting. (Source: AP)

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are all set to star in veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott’s next, The Last Duel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actors have penned the script along with Nicole Holofcener of Can You Ever Forgive Me? fame.

Based Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, the story is about two duelling warriors in 14th century France.

It follows a man who goes to war and returns to discover a friend of his has raped his wife. No one will believe the woman, and the soldier appeals to the king of France and says he wants to fight a duel to the death to decide the man’s fate, becoming the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

Damon, 48, and Affleck, 46, had famously collaborated on 1997’s Good Will Hunting that earned the two actors an Oscar for original screenplay. Since then, they have worked together on many movies.

The new project also marks a reunion between Damon and Scott, who previously collaborated on 2015’s The Martian.

The Last Duel will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films.

