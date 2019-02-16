Ben Affleck on hanging up Batman’s cape: It’s time for someone else to take a shot at it

Batman is probably the superhero with the most live-action adaptations. Right from Adam West’s bright campy Caped Crusader to Ben Affleck’s almost fascistic crime-fighter, the character’s look and feel have varied greatly. Despite mostly positive reception to Batfleck as Affleck’s interpretation is popularly known, Affleck believes he just could not crack the code.

While talking to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Affleck said, “I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter but just couldn’t come up with a version. I couldn’t crack it and so I thought it’s time for someone else to take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I’m excited.”

Batfleck first appeared in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. As the title suggests, two of the biggest superheroes were going to fight in the film. And for the fight to happen, there had to be conflict. And the conflict was Batman’s fascistic ways to fight crime that made Superman angry and Superman being a threat to the world in Batman’s view due to his near invulnerability.

The movie was panned by critics and was also ridiculed due to the way the fight between Superman and Batman ended. It still became a commercial success for Warner Bros and DC and nearly all the reviews praised the grizzled, battle-weary Affleck, even if the way his character was written was criticised.

Affleck appeared as Batman in 2017’s Justice League, one of the biggest commercial disaster in recent times (earning around 650 million dollars worldwide on an estimated 350 million budget). In that film, too, he earned praise, but rumours were already swirling about his desire to quit the character.

War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves is currently writing and directing The Batman, which would apparently have a younger Batman. The movie is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.