Sunday, August 21, 2022

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez get married again, hours after his mother fell off the dock at wedding venue and was hospitalised

On Friday, Ben Affleck's mother was rushed to a hospital after she fell off from a dock at his home, ahead of his wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding, Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck wedding Las Vegas, indian express newsBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married recently (Photo: AP)

Ahead of Ben Affleck’s wedding with Jennifer Lopez, his mother Chris Anne Boldt was hospitalised after she fell off a dock at their home in Georgia. She suffered the accident at the wedding venue. Earlier this year in July, the couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas, at a drive-through wedding.

Chris was rushed to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah. According to Daily Mail’s source, Chris fell off the dock and got a cut on her leg. Her injuries were ‘not serious’ and she was seen leaving the hospital later in a wheelchair.

After their Las Vegas wedding, the couple had a second wedding in the presence of their family and friends. The grand affair was planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie, with lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presiding over the ceremony. Hollywood stars including Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo attended the wedding.

Jennifer’s children, 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony and Ben’s kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Jennifer Garner, were also seen at the wedding.

Ben and Jennifer’s romance is likened to a fairytale often. The couple met in 2001, and were about to get married in 2004 when they called it quits. Ben married his Alias co-star, Jennifer Garner and they separated in 2018, while Jennifer married Marc Anthony and later divorced him. Ben and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in Montana by 2021 and finally got married in 2022.

21-08-2022
Premium
