Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their honeymoon in Paris, share a passionate kiss on a park bench. See pictures

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently got married in Las Vegas, immediately took a flight to the city of love, Paris, to celebrate their honeymoon. In the latest photos, the newlyweds are seen sharing a passionate kiss on a park bench. According to a report by People, the couple spent more than two hours in the park and an insider was quoted saying, “They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive. There weren’t a lot of people that time of the morning and they weren’t distracted. It was just them.”

In the pictures, Jennifer is sporting a beautiful floral dress and Ben can be seen clicking candid pictures of his wife. From forehead kisses to hugs, the couple cannot keep their hands off each other.

For their Parisian outing, the couple had dinner at Le Matignon before taking their kids on a trip around the Marais neighbourhood and Rue des Rosiers, that ended at the Centre Pompidou. Jennifer was seen in a long flowy red gown for the dinner. The source added, “Whether it was holding hands, a caress, touching one another on the back… they never let go of one another. They were like two bees stuck in honey.”

Three months after announcing their engagement, Ben and Jennifer got married in Las Vegas’s Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.

The couple started dating in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits in 2004. Ben Affleck subsequently tied the knot with Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer Lopez was married to Marc Antony. The couple’s romance was rekindled last year in 2021, and they got engaged again after a dating for a year.