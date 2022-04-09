Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again, nearly two decades after calling off their wedding. See her stunning ring

scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again, nearly two decades after calling off their wedding.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021, years after splitting up.

By: PTI | New Delhi
Updated: April 9, 2022 11:52:59 am
Jennifer Lopez with Ben AffleckBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at Venice Film Festival. (Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi)

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged, the music icon confirmed on her official website. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 nearly 18 years after they called off their last engagement, are planning to get married now.

Lopez, 52, first teased the “exciting and special” announcement on her Facebook and Instagram page, following which she shared an email to her inner circle. The message shared on Lopez’s website for fans included a clip of the singer admiring a huge, green diamond on her ring finger. In an older newsletter, she had written about the importance of the colour green in her life. “I always say the color green is my lucky colour. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021.

Lopez and Affleck, 49, first started dating after working on the movie Gigli. They got engaged in November 2002, but Lopez called off the engagement in early 2004, and got married to singer Marc Anthony by June of the same year. The couple went on to have twins Max and Emme in 2008.

Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children together: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel. Fondly addressed as ‘Bennifer’ by the fans and media alike, Lopez and Affleck reconciled last year in May following the pop star’s split with Alex Rodriguez.

