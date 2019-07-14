Hollywood believing in people of colour’s ability to lead films is great: Kumail Nanjiani

Actor Kumail Nanjiani says he is happy that Hollywood studios have started to repose their faith in people of colour to lead the films.

The 41-year-old actor said the studios now recognise that films led by non-white actors are performing well at the box office.

“I think it’s great that Hollywood is thinking that people of colour who lead movies — like studio movies — is profitable. That’s the most exciting thing to me. They’re not doing it because they want to be more diverse or improve the world,” Nanjiani told Variety.

“They’re doing it because it’s better for profits. We’ve seen so many people of colour-led movies doing really well at the box office,” he added.

The Big Sick star currently features in action-comedy Stuber alongside Dave Bautista.

He said he was glad to do the film because he always wanted to star in an action feature.

“I’d never done action, so it was a whole new type of acting that I had never done or thought about, not practised at all. And then Dave was just so good at it; he’s done it so much. But I really was learning from the best while I was doing it,” Nanjiani said.

Stuber, directed by Michael Dowse, released in the US on Friday.