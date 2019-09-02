Before watching It Chapter Two, let’s revisit 2017’s It

The sequel to 2017 Stephen King adaptation It titled It: Chapter Two hits screens this weekend. The first film became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. Based on King’s novel of the same name, the movie covered the first half of the story.

Advertising

Now that It: Chapter Two is almost here, we decided it would be a good idea to revisit the first movie. It was directed by Andy Muschietti (who returns for the sequel as well) and the screenplay was penned by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman.

The story is set in Derry, a small fictional town in the US state of Maine. Our protagonists are a bunch of kids who call themselves The Losers Club. They are frequent targets of bullies like Henry Bowers and it’s all terrible.

But that is before they meet the ultimate bully: Pennywise or It, a terrifyingly powerful entity who wakes from his slumber every 27 years to feed off the fear of children before violently killing them.

Advertising

Bill Denbrough loses his younger brother to Pennywise. He vows revenge. His friends — Richie Tozier, Eddie Kaspbrak, Stan Uris, Ben Hanscom, Mike Hanlon and Beverly Marsh — also similarly hunted by Pennywise join forces with him.

To their horror, they discover that Derry has had centuries of unexplained disasters and child disappearances. Pennywise has been operating in one form or another.

They also figure out that Pennywise, though usually is seen in the form of a clown, assumes the appearance of whatever the child’s worst fear is. Its food is fear. It murders just for fun.

In the end, the Losers Club takes the fight to Pennywise’s home — the sewers. They conquer their fears and make It’s strongest weapon useless. He is defeated but not killed.

The Losers Club take a blood oath to return to defeat Pennywise once and for all if it comes back. And in the sequel, it does come back. It Chapter Two is set 27 years after the events of the first film, and It has awoken again from his deep slumber.

It is now the job of the Losers Club, now all adults, to face and defeat him.

It Chapter Two releases on September 6.