Ahead of Army of the Dead, 10 essential zombie movies to watch: From Dawn of the Dead to 28 Days Later

Zack Snyder’s much-hyped zombie epic movie Army of the Dead is almost here. The Netflix original production is Snyder’s first directorial after 2017’s Justice League (not including Zack Snyder’s Justice League, since it was another version of the same movie), and the buzz, promos, trailers and early reviews are all positive.

But before watching it, check out these 10 great modern zombie movies.

1. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Let’s begin with Snyder’s own directorial debut, the 2004 remake of the 1978 George A. Romero movie of the same name. Dawn of the Dead was both solid on its own and also did justice to the original.

2. World War Z: Netflix

World War Z is one of the few films that give a global sense to a zombie apocalypse. As to what the condition of the world’s major cities would be if a majority of the population was turned into flesh-eating, empty-headed undead. It is a fine piece of filmmaking that should please zombie fans.

3. I Am Legend: Amazon Prime Video

This post-apocalyptic film features one of Will Smith’s finest performances. He is a man left alone in New York after a deadly virus ravages most of the population and turns some others into bloodthirsty creatures that are a cross between vampires and zombies. But these are not mindless monsters, and at least one of them can think and plan.

4. Zombieland: Netflix

This Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin starrer was about a group of four survivors who find themselves in a world wherein nearly every human was a zombie. Although the premise was dark and there was a lot of gore, the film itself was light in tone and humorous.

5. 28 Days Later

Danny Boyle’s particularly visceral and brutal take about zombie apocalypse in London is perhaps the most “serious” zombie movie ever, without any winks or nods.

6. Cargo: Netflix

A Martin Freeman starrer, Cargo, a slow-burn zombie film, asks the important question as to how would you protect a newborn child in a zombie apocalypse? Freeman is reliably amazing as a careworn man, clinging to the baby as his last connection to reality in a world full of death and despair.

7. Night of the Living Dead

The first film directed by horror legend George A Romero, Night of the Living Dead is said to be a milestone in horror filmmaking. And for good reason. Many of the film’s elements are now mainstay for the zombie genre. It was this film that introduced the idea of zombies as reanimated, cannibalistic corpses.

8. Train to Busan: Amazon Prime Video

If you are bored of zombie movies, Train to Busan should be your pick. Not that it does anything groundbreaking, but most of it is set in the cramped environment of a train, and zombies are preternaturally athletic, instead of doddering fools we see mostly.

9. Shaun of the Dead

Zombie comedies are hard to pull off. There is something little hilarious about dead people walking and making a meal out of the living. But in Edgar Wright’s hands, it seems effortless. Keep in mind, though, this British movie still has a lot of gore.

10. Overlord: Netflix

Nazis are already scary, but what if they had the ability to turn into zombies, kept their wits intact and got superhuman strength? That is the premise of Overlord.