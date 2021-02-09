Before To All the Boys: Always and Forever, watch these seven romantic movies

The last installment of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved franchise, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, will release on February 12. Before To All the Boys 3’s grand premiere, here are seven romantic films every movie buff should watch.

The Big Sick

Let us start with a recent release. 2017 movie The Big Sick stars Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, Holly Hunter and Anupam Kher. Funny, emotional and heartwarming, The Big Sick is a boy-meet-girl story. But there is a catch. The girl soon falls into a coma, and the boy is left to deal with his emotional burden and the woman’s grieving, troubled parents. The movie’s screenplay, penned by Kumail Nanjiani and his talented partner Emily V Gordon, was nominated for an Oscar.

You can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Say Anything

The John Cusack-starrer is awfully sweet, as far as high-school romance goes. But it also has a certain depth about it which is often missing in youthful romantic narratives. Also, the boombox sequence is still as iconic as it was three decades ago. Go check out this Cameron Crowe movie if you want to feel some tiny butterflies in your stomach.

Say Anything is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Blue is the Warmest Colour

Adele and Lea Seydoux feature in Abdellatif Kechiche’s erotic love story Blue is the Warmest Colour. The plot revolves around a teenager coming to terms with her sexuality as she encounters an attractive, passionate artist. They meet, sparks fly and you can’t help but root for their love. With brilliant performances by the female leads, Blue is the Warmest Colour is a heartbreaking saga of sexuality, romance and discovering yourself.

Before Sunrise

Richard Linklater’s 1995 romantic drama featured dazzling performances by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. In the film, the dialogues mattered more than the narrative and so did the silent moments, which highlighted the woes and highs of modern love amidst a beautiful setting.

Beginners

My only issue with Beginners is the way Melanie Laurent’s Anna has been written. She doesn’t seems real or grounded in an otherwise realistic movie about finding real love and realising it in different stages of life. Beginners is as much a father-son story as it is the duo’s search for their romantic partners. This one is wonderfully weird and sensitive. Directed by Mike Mills, Beginners stars Ewan McGregor, the late great Christopher Plummer and Melanie Laurent in significant parts.

You can watch Beginners on YouTube.

Roman Holiday

Roman Holiday marked the Hollywood debut of the iconic Audrey Hepburn, and what a debut it was! Also starring the striking Gregory Peck, the William Wyler movie is about a runaway princess who happens to befriend an opportunistic reporter during her great escape from her suffocating mansion. Romance and chaos follow in the stunning streets of Rome.

Roman Holiday is available to stream on YouTube.

Sleepless in Seattle

And finally, we come to this Nora Ephron beauty which released in 1993. Tender, sweet with a very classic vibe about it, Sleepless in Seattle is the kind of romantic movie you would not mind watching every other month. It boasts of funny, genuine lines and a real chemistry shared by its magnetic leads, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. It also might be one of those rare romance films where both the leads spend nearly the entire movie apart and yet you don’t really feel that gap. A unique achievement. Also, great soundtrack by Marc Shaiman.

Sleepless in Seattle is streaming on Netflix.