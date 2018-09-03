Before The Nun’s release in India, let’s revisit all the movies in the Conjuring universe

The Nun comes under the umbrella of The Conjuring universe. The Nun comes under the umbrella of The Conjuring universe.

Corin Hardy’s upcoming horror film The Nun comes under the umbrella of The Conjuring universe. This film universe began with James Wan’s The Conjuring in 2013 and the film spawned a sequel as well as a short film and two Annabelle spin-offs, Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation. There are many more movies in development, and we thought before the Conjuring universe gets any more complicated, it is time to explain, in brief, what happened in each movie, and how they fit in with each other.

The Conjuring: The movie that began it all, The Conjuring was based on the supposedly real story of an experience the demonologist couple Ed and Lorraine Warren went through. While they were accomplished paranormal experts, they were not prepared for what happened in Harrisville, Rhode Island. A family – a couple and their five unruly daughters – begin to notice strange occurrences, smells and so on soon after shifting into a new house. A long-dead Satanic witch was deemed to be the cause of all the trouble and she was exorcised from the lady of the house.

But that’s not all. The Conjuring also introduced to us the Annabelle doll, a demonic figurine that is always, let’s just say, detrimental for its owners. In fact, the Warrens were introduced in the movie when they were brought the doll by a couple of harried girls. With cinematic universes in vogue, the studio wanted to flesh out this universe too. And that’s how we got the first Annabelle film.

Annabelle: Released just a year after The Conjuring, the John R. Leonetti directorial Annabelle did not go back to the beginning (that is, how the doll came to be possessed by the demon) and left that task to the subsequently released prequel, Annabelle: Creation. Annabelle narrated how the doll was wreaking havoc in every place it was found or discarded, and only a self-sacrifice could beat it, but even then it would just switch places and do its evil stuff somewhere else.

The Conjuring 2: Just like The Conjuring set up Annabelle films, The Conjuring 2 set up The Nun film(s). James Wan returned to direct. A demonic woman dressed as a nun appears to Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) in the beginning of the movie, and shows Lorraine a vision of her husband Ed (Patrick Wilson) being impaled. The nun appeared at the end of the movie too as the Warrens were investigating strange occurrences in a London suburb, but was condemned back to hell as Lorraine knew her name, Valak

Annabelle: Creation: In this David S Sandberg directorial, a dollmaker and his wife take in a bunch of homeless girls, but one of them enters the room of their dead daughter, releasing a powerful demon in the form of a porcelain doll. After a lot of chaos, the girl who entered the room is shown to be the Annabelle Higgins who murdered her adoptive parents in Annabelle’s beginning, this tying up the two films. A post-credit scene shows Valak, the Nun, walking towards the camera before the candles (it’s a church) are extinguished.

The Nun: So that’s how we got The Nun. The official synopsis of the movie says, “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in “The Conjuring 2,” as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The Nun releases on September 7 in India.

