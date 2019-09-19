Before Rambo Last Blood, all Rambo films ranked

Even more than Rocky, Rambo has been the defining franchise of Sylvester Stallone’s career. The first film, First Blood, was based on the 1972 novel of the same name by David Morrell.

However, the Rambo of the book was a lot different than the movie one. The book’s Rambo was ruthless and had no qualms in finishing off anybody standing in his way. Oh, and he also dies. Stallone’s Rambo lives on.

Before Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters, here is a ranking of all the films in the Rambo franchise from worst to best:

Rambo III (1988)

Easily the weakest Rambo film, Rambo III traded inventive action of the previous two films for lacklustre, poorly choreographed action sequences. The shallow story did not help either.

Rambo (2008)

The last Rambo film, titled simply Rambo, came 20 years after the previous iteration, Rambo III. The film was all about excess. It is by far the goriest Rambo film. The violence was extremely graphic. The plot of the film was paper-thin and the film had little to offer beyond gunfire, mangled bodies, scenes of torture and genocide.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

While First Blood was first and foremost a drama, First Blood Part II was an out-and-out action movie. This is the movie that has come to define the image of Rambo. While the story is simplistic in comparison to the original, the franchise was yet to devolve into mind-numbing action and First Blood Part II is a good one-time watch, even if it has not aged well.

First Blood (1982)

The first-ever Rambo film is still the best. While it had lots of action, it was mostly about a man dealing with PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) due to him being a Vietnam war veteran and his struggles to fit in society. The character was also not that much of a one-man army and actually gets hurt.

Rambo: Last Blood releases on September 20.