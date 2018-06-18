Before Incredibles 2’s release, let’s look at the top 5 Pixar animated films

Pixar is known for consistently making quality, heartfelt animated features. Pixar is known for consistently making quality, heartfelt animated features.

Pixar is a well-known name if you have a passing acquaintance with popular 3D animated movies. Owned by Disney, Pixar has continuosuly developed quality animated features that often have more depth in terms of characterisation and themes than live-action films. There are other animation studios who also do good work like DreamWorks Animation and Disney’s own Walt Disney Animation Studios, but none come close when it comes to consistency.

Incredibles 2 is the latest product to come out of Pixar’s stables. A sequel to 2004’s The Incredibles, the film has already released in the US and has received rave reviews and is all set for a record-breaking opening weekend. In India, the film will hit theatres on June 22. In the meanwhile, here is a list of top 5 Pixar animated feature films.

Toy Story: This is the movie that kickstarted the Pixar phenomenon. Not for nothing, this film has a 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes. With the technical brilliance of detailed character models and brand-new animation technology (it was the first film that was fully computer-animated), Toy Story was an emotional story that has now become the hallmark of Pixar movies. The stellar voice-cast did the rest of the job, and the movie exceeded even the wildest expectations of Disney executives and earned over 350 million dollars worldwide.

A still from 1995’s Toy Story. A still from 1995’s Toy Story.

The Incredibles: This superhero animated movie was both a tribute and a criticism of the genre (the superhero genre, not animation). It put forward this question: What if superheroes had families and did everyday jobs? The dinner scene in the film is one that must have happened in pretty much every family — minus the superpowers, of course. The villain Syndrome was a metaphor for the entitled nerd culture.

Wall-E: Pixar gets the best writers. The stories of their films tell profound things but in a playful way. While Toy Story humanised toys, Wall-E told a magical love story between… robots. Wall-E is easily one of the best movies Pixar has made.

A still from 2017’s Coco. A still from 2017’s Coco.

Coco: Probably the biggest tear-jerker among Pixar films, Coco made grown-ups cry like little babies. And it also had a great soundtrack. Coco was grounded in the Mexican culture and traditions and yet the message it gave was universal.

Up: There is no other Pixar film that has had the same impact on me as Up. The film is such a stunning and unlikely concoction of grief and joy. The characters and story are remarkably well-written. In the classic Pixar tradition, the film keeps things simple enough for a kid to understand, but everything in the movie will appeal to the most hard-bitten adult. Adventure is, indeed, out there.

