Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list

Ahead of The Gray Man, here is the list of Indian superstars who made a mark in Hollywood before Dhanush. 

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 20, 2022 5:11:18 pm
The members of the Hollywood film fraternity in recent times have made some notable strides when it comes to diversifying the industry. And Asian actors seem to be getting their long-overdue representation across the spectrum. From superhero characters to Indian-origin actors landing plum roles in big-budget movies, Hollywood is paving the way for a significant change when it comes to reflecting the aspirations, cultures, and thinking of talents from Asia.

Dhanush is one of the beneficiaries of the changing dynamics of Hollywood. Of course, he’s not the first talent from India to land a Hollywood film. We had actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia and Ali Fazal playing supporting roles in American-made movies. But, only a handful of actors, who are already superstars in India, have managed to secure lead roles in Hollywood.

Also Read |Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers in The Gray Man: ‘Felt I had to deliver, so they come for more talent from India’

Dhanush has played an assassin in Netflix’s upcoming movie The Gray Man, which is written and directed by the Russo brothers. It’s a very minor role but an important one. The Russo brothers have revealed that they wrote his character in the film after they were impressed by Dhanush’s performances in action scenes in Indian movies. And they also noted that if The Gray Man clicks with the audience, they could expand the cinematic universe with Dhanush’s character.

It’s worth noting that before The Gray Man, Dhanush played a full-fledged role in director Ken Scott’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He had played the protagonist in the movie. However, the film didn’t capture the attention of the critics or the audience at the box office.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in Bloodstone.

Well before Dhanush, Superstar Rajinikanth made his debut in Hollywood with director Dwight H. Little’s Bloodstone (1988). It remains the first and only English language film in Thalivar’s career spanning over four decades.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

aishwarya-pinkpanther A still from The Pink Panther 2.

Aishwarya has played pivotal roles in movies such as Bride & Prejudice, The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion to name a few. And she was also feisty and at her best when she represented the Indian film industry on some of the popular late-night shows in America.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, The Warrior, Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota, Life of Pi, The Namesake, Maqbool, indianexpress, sundayeye, eye 2020, irrfan khan death, irrfan khan news Irrfan Khan in Life Of Pie.

Irrfan would have surely made waves in Hollywood if not for his untimely death at the age of 53. In the limited time he worked in Hollywood, he left a lasting impression on the industry, especially on acting great Tom Hanks, who described Irfan as ‘the coolest guy in the room.’ Irrfan played eminent roles in Such A Long Journey, A Mighty Heart, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pie, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Inferno to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra movie photos Priyanka Chopra in a still from Baywatch.

Over the years, Priyanka has emerged as a truly global star in all conceivable senses. She has movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, Isn’t It Romantic, and The Sky Is Pink after her debut in Quantico. She will be seen in Russo brothers’ Citadel. She is becoming a force to reckon with as a producer, entrepreneur and influencer.

Deepika Padukone

deepika padukone, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, deepika padukone hollywood film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage box office, vin diesel, kung fu yoga, kung fu yoga box office, disha patani, deepika films, jackie chan, indian express, indian express news, entertainment news Deepika Padukone in a still from xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika played the female lead opposite Vin Diesel in the popcorn blockbuster XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It remains her only Hollywood film in her career so far.

Alia Bhatt

alia bhatt gal gadot Alia Bhatt poses with Gal Gadot on the set of Heart of Stone. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia is the newest entrant in the list of Indian superstars to make a mark in Hollywood. She is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which is produced by Netflix. She shared the screen space with other international stars like Gal Gatod, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer in the movie. She has already finished shooting for the film, which is directed by Tom Harper.

