Before Dhanush, Indian superstars who shined in Hollywood: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra on the list

The members of the Hollywood film fraternity in recent times have made some notable strides when it comes to diversifying the industry. And Asian actors seem to be getting their long-overdue representation across the spectrum. From superhero characters to Indian-origin actors landing plum roles in big-budget movies, Hollywood is paving the way for a significant change when it comes to reflecting the aspirations, cultures, and thinking of talents from Asia.
Dhanush is one of the beneficiaries of the changing dynamics of Hollywood. Of course, he’s not the first talent from India to land a Hollywood film. We had actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia and Ali Fazal playing supporting roles in American-made movies. But, only a handful of actors, who are already superstars in India, have managed to secure lead roles in Hollywood.
Dhanush has played an assassin in Netflix’s upcoming movie The Gray Man, which is written and directed by the Russo brothers. It’s a very minor role but an important one. The Russo brothers have revealed that they wrote his character in the film after they were impressed by Dhanush’s performances in action scenes in Indian movies. And they also noted that if The Gray Man clicks with the audience, they could expand the cinematic universe with Dhanush’s character.
It’s worth noting that before The Gray Man, Dhanush played a full-fledged role in director Ken Scott’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He had played the protagonist in the movie. However, the film didn’t capture the attention of the critics or the audience at the box office.
Ahead of The Gray Man, here is the list of Indian superstars who made a mark in Hollywood before Dhanush.
Well before Dhanush, Superstar Rajinikanth made his debut in Hollywood with director Dwight H. Little’s Bloodstone (1988). It remains the first and only English language film in Thalivar’s career spanning over four decades.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya has played pivotal roles in movies such as Bride & Prejudice, The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion to name a few. And she was also feisty and at her best when she represented the Indian film industry on some of the popular late-night shows in America.
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan would have surely made waves in Hollywood if not for his untimely death at the age of 53. In the limited time he worked in Hollywood, he left a lasting impression on the industry, especially on acting great Tom Hanks, who described Irfan as ‘the coolest guy in the room.’ Irrfan played eminent roles in Such A Long Journey, A Mighty Heart, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, Life Of Pie, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Inferno to name a few.
Over the years, Priyanka has emerged as a truly global star in all conceivable senses. She has movies like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, Isn’t It Romantic, and The Sky Is Pink after her debut in Quantico. She will be seen in Russo brothers’ Citadel. She is becoming a force to reckon with as a producer, entrepreneur and influencer.
Deepika played the female lead opposite Vin Diesel in the popcorn blockbuster XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It remains her only Hollywood film in her career so far.
Alia is the newest entrant in the list of Indian superstars to make a mark in Hollywood. She is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which is produced by Netflix. She shared the screen space with other international stars like Gal Gatod, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer in the movie. She has already finished shooting for the film, which is directed by Tom Harper.
