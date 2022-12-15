Before Avatar The Way of Water: All you need to know about the original blockbuster

Thirteen years after creating a storm at the box office, the sequel to Avatar is here, titled Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel is expected to create a bigger splash than the first, or at least that’s what the advance bookings suggest. The first film became the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster, smashing box office records with $2.92 billion against a $237 million budget and remains the highest earning film ever adding re-release.

James Cameron’s Avatar, despite being accused of fading out of popular culture, was groundbreaking for several reasons, owing to its revolutionary use of motion capture. Cameron created a novel form of motion capture that portrayed the features and motions of the subject on set that transfers movement to animation, all of which is computer-generated. It brought the soulful feeling to the story as he had intended. Other filmmakers were inspired by this technology and it laid the groundwork for popular films to come, including The Planet of the Apes trilogy. Moreover, Avatar created a new fad with 3D films, setting a high benchmark and breaking box-office records in 3D, crossing $1 billion.

As it has been a decade since the first film, the memories might be rather hazy and you probably can only remember a few things, and aliens being blue. So before the film releases and the sequel doesn’t plan on refreshing your memory, here’s all you need to know about the film:

The N’avi

The central plot of Avatar is human colonisation of an alien planet Pandora, where a greedy corporate is hunting for unobtanium. In doing so, they meet the N’avi, who have formed a harmonious connection with nature. The N’avi are the indigenous people from a moon named Pandora, 4.37 light years from Earth. It’s this grand, lush environment that humans have invaded, in the hope to obtain Unobtanium, a valuable mineral.

What are the Avatars?

In the first film, Sam Worthington plays a paraplegic marine named Jake Sully, who enters Pandora as an Avatar—a hybrid created with both human and N’avi DNA. As he continues on his destructive mission, he meets the fiery and feisty N’avi princess Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) who teaches him about the scenic world of the N’avi. Soon, he changes his allegiance as he falls in love with her and fights for the N’avi to protect Pandora. Together, they defeat the squad leader Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and Jake decides to reside on Pandora permanently.

What’s going to happen in Avatar: Way of Water?

The humans are back to wage a war and the N’Avi need to leave their home and take refuge with the Metkayina tribe. Sam Worthington is back as human Marine-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully, while Zoe Saldana rejoins as his blue-skinned wife and clan princess Neytiri. Stephen Lang’s Colonel Miles Quaritch is also back as a resurrected ‘Recombinant’ determined to seek vengeance and is set to be the main villain for the next three sequels. Sigourney Weaver, returns as Kiri, a teenage Na’vi adopted by Jake and Neytiri, after her original character, xenobotanist Dr Grace Augustine, was killed by Quaritch. Kate Winselt joins the cast as Ronal, a member of the Metkayina tribe.