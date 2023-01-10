scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Beau is Afraid trailer: Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ari Aster’s promising, otherworldly survival drama

Beau is Afraid also stars Nathan Lane, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers among others. Bankrolled by A24, it will release in cinemas on April 21 in the US.

beau is afraidBeau is Afraid will release in April this year.

The first trailer of Joaquin Phoenix film Beau is Afraid is out, and by the looks of it, Ari Aster will yet again deliver another otherworldly adventure after previous horror hits like Hereditary and Midsommar.

Oscar-winner Phoenix plays the titular role in the Aster directorial, where he seems very dependent and driven by his relationship with his mother, who is possibly not alive. After he meets with an accident, Beau finds himself in his rescuers’ residence as a captive. How he got there, and if he at all gets away from there seems to be the broad storyline.

Dazzling visuals of Joaquin Phoenix jumping worlds and different life spans are showcased. The plot details are still vague, which is a definite sign that the trailer has done its job. At best, Beau is Afraid seems like a survival tale, but of course with the Ari Aster spin.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 20:22 IST
