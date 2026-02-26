BBC orders fast-track probe into racial slur broadcast at BAFTAs

The BBC said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into how it had failed to edit out a racial slur from its broadcast of Britain’s top movie awards. At the BAFTA Awards on Sunday night, a guest with Tourette syndrome shouted out while two actors from “Sinners”, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, were on stage.

The BBC broadcast the show around two hours later and the offensive language remained in the programme, and on its streaming platform until Monday morning. The slur was shouted by John Davidson, who attended the awards in London after his life inspired the film “I Swear”.