Baywatch documentary feature revival in works

Iconic TV show Baywatch is being revived as a documentary feature film.

Titled Baywatch: The Documentary, the revival will feature the lead cast members of the 90s’ show taking a walk down memory lane and discuss their time on the cult classic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, filmmakers Matthew Felker and Brian Corso are directing the project.

The documentary feature will focus on the show’s cultural impact and its journey to become the most watched show in the world.

“We want to show the audience how it culturally shaped an entire decade. The look and feel and tone of ‘Baywatch’ bled into everything ’90s. ‘Baywatch’ is about as synonymous with a decade as the Kardashians are to today’s current pop culture,” Felker said.

Red Button Films and Antisocial Hero are producing the project.

Baywatch stars David Hasselhoff, Eggert, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Gena Lee Nolin Hulse, Jason Simmons and Jeremy Jackson have already confirmed for sit-down interviews for the documentary feature.