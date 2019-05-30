Toggle Menu
Batman writer Tom King joins Ava DuVernay on DC’s New Godshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/batman-writer-tom-king-ava-duvernay-dc-comics-new-gods-5756204/

Batman writer Tom King joins Ava DuVernay on DC’s New Gods

Created by Jack Kirby in the 1970s, the New Gods comprises a veritable pantheon of characters and some of DC Comics' most complex and epic mythology.

New Gods writers Tom King Ava DuVernay
Tom King and Ava DuVernay will co-write the screenplay for DC Comics superhero film New Gods. (Photo: Ava DuVernay/Instagram)

Batman and Mister Miracle comic book writer Tom King has been tapped to co-write the screenplay for DC Comics superhero film New Gods with Ava DuVernay.

The news was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.

DuVernay is attached to direct the Warner Bros film.

Created by Jack Kirby in the 1970s, the New Gods comprises a veritable pantheon of characters and some of DC Comics’ most complex and epic mythology.

DuVernay also gave a shout-out to King on Twitter.

“Hey @TomKingTK. Ready to write ‘NEW GODS’, buddy? A,” the filmmaker wrote on Thursday.

Last week, DC announced King was leaving the Batman comic in December in order to write a Batman/Catwoman miniseries, to be launched in January.

The Eisner-winning writer’s other comics credits include Omega Men (DC), The Sheriff of Babylon (Vertigo), and The Vision (Marvel).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Arnold Schwarzenegger to lend his voice in Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten
2 Game Over trailer: Taapsee Pannu impresses in this psychological thriller
3 Liberating to play Jessica Pearson outside Suits: Gina Torres