Batman trailer and Black Adam footage: What to expect from DC Fandome, and when and where to watch

DC Fandome‘s second edition is upon us. The superhero extravaganza debuted last year, and proved to be a huge success among DC fans. The event showcases teasers, trailers, promos and other content about upcoming movies, shows and video-games based on DC Comics stories and characters.

There will also be panels in which cast members will interact with fans. The event, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be virtual so fans can tune in right from their homes.

Here is what you should keep an eye out for:

The Batman

In anticipation of the new trailer for #TheBatman during DC FanDome tomorrow, check out posters for Batman and Riddler. Tune in to #DCFanDome here: https://t.co/dxelpPvLtd pic.twitter.com/xN99HV2iaZ — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 15, 2021

Last time at Fandome, we were treated with a tantalising teaser for The Batman, Matt Reeves directed reboot of the franchise starring Robert Pattinson in the lead. It did its job (of teasing), but left fans wanting for more. This time we will get a full trailer, with a more detailed look at the Gotham City built by Reeves. The film has a stacked cast, full of compelling performers. Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and John Turturro play supporting roles of Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Alfred, Penguin, Riddler and Carmine Falcone, respectively, in The Batman.

Black Adam

Expect at least a teaser for the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC movie. Black Adam was previously supposed to appear in Zachary Levi starrer Shazam!, but then it was decided to launch Black Adam in a solo movie to give him room to develop. The Jaume Collet-Serra directorial’s session at DC Fandome will see the presence of Johnson’s co-stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindwell, and Pierce Brosnan.

The Flash

The Flash is easily one of the biggest upcoming DC films. Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the film brings back Ezra Miller’s speedster superhero. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton star as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Sacha Calle debuts in DCEU as Supergirl. The film will adapt the Flashpoint storyline, in which he went back in time to save his mother who is dead in his reality. Inadvertently he changed a lot of things. For instance, Bruce Wayne died instead of his parents when the three encounter a robber in an alley. Thomas Wayne became a grizzled Batman and Martha, Bruce’s mother, went insane and became Joker. Christina Hodson, of Bumblebee and Birds of Prey fame, is scripting the high-profile project.

Peacemaker

John Cena will make a comeback as the “douchey Captain America” in a series for HBO Max. We might get a teaser or trailer for the series at Fandome as it has finished filming. The first season will consist of eight episodes. Gunn will write the episodes and will direct many including the first episode. Peacemaker, who real name is Christopher Smith, is an extremely pacifist man and a deadly vigilante and so committed to the cause that he is ready to use whatever it takes to establish and maintain peace. This includes killing indiscriminately.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

We should get at least some content related to both these sequels, but probably not a trailer since their release dates are still way off. While James Wan’s The Lost Kingdom will bring back Jason Momoa’s half-human and half-Atlantean superhero, Fury of the Gods will bring back Shazam! and his family. Both these projects follow incredibly successful movies, and are thus much-awaited.

Other panels

Patty Jenkins is set to appear at the event, so expect some announcement regarding Wonder Woman 3. Similarly, JJ Abrams will also appear, perhaps teasing the Superman movie he is helping develop, as well as Justice league Dark series and a shared universe based on it.

When and how to watch

As per Indian time, DC Fandome will stream tonight (October 16) at 10:30 pm. You can stream the event on DCFanDome.com or YouTube.