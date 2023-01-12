scorecardresearch
The Batman 2 to star Robert Pattinson, confirms director Matt Reeves: ‘The Batverse we’re doing is really exciting, we’re deep in it’

Robert Pattinson, who played the lead role in 2022 movie The Batman, will be returning for The Batman sequel, filmmaker Matt Reeves has confirmed.

After Matt Reeves directorial The Batman became a bonafide box office success post minting $770 million at the global box office, many fans were anticipating a sequel to the antihero feature. And now, the filmmaker has confirmed that a part two of last year’s The Batman is indeed in works.

Speaking with Collider, Reeves said that he is quite excited about the movie, as to build a Batverse from the scratch has been his ‘passion project.’ “We are working on a movie. I’ll put it to you that way. We’re deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it’s really exciting, and I’m really excited about what we’re doing,” said the director.

Not only did Reeves confirm a movie, he also went on to add that Pattinson would be returning in the iconic caped crusader role: “(I am) really excited to be doing that with Rob (Robert Pattinson), because I just think he’s such a special person and actor.”

The fact that Pattinson is making his return in the hit role is big news, considering how many of the earlier inked deals with DC actors have lately been scrapped, post James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as heads of the DC Studios, coupled with DC’s deal with Warner Bros Discovery. Wonder Woman film with Gal Gadot is not happening and Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Superman. Meanwhile, there are reports doing rounds that Jason Momoa will not also not be seen in the future Aquaman features.

Not only a sequel, Reeves is also doing a miniseries with HBO centered around Batman villain Penguin, with Colin Farrell playing the titular role. Earlier, speaking about the Batman universe, Reeves had said, “We are very, very soon going to start shooting The Penguin with Colin. That is super exciting. There are some other things we have planned too. […] The BatVerse of what we’re doing has me very, very excited, and I’m very passionate about it.”

The release dates of The Batman 2 and the Penguin series are not yet out.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:18 IST
