Batgirl directors shocked after the movie is shelved: ‘We wish fans had the opportunity to embrace the final film’

August 4, 2022 1:21:01 pm
On Tuesday, the news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery will not release Batgirl either theatrically or on HBO Max. A day after this surprising news, the filmmaker’s behind the project have given a statement.
Directors of the film, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in a statement on Instagram, “We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”
Thanking the cast and crew, they said that the team did a tremendous job bringing Batgirl to life. Talking about Leslie Grace, they said that she portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity. Batgirl stars Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl and Michael Keaton as Batman. “In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honour to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl For Life,” they added.
On Tuesday, Warner Bros issued a statement explaining why they shelved the $90 million project “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” said a Warner Bros. spokesperson in a statement. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
Leslie also took to her Instagram handle and penned a message for her team. From thanking her tireless team for their hard work, to thanking her fans for all the love, she said, “To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
BJP sees chink in AAP armour as Delhi liquor policy is revoked, to use it as campaign tool in Gujarat
Booking.com scam lands tourists knocking at private home in London
Hrithik Roshan reviews Janhvi Kapoor’s Good Luck Jerry, applauds Deepak Dobriyal’s performance: ‘Heartwarming’
Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned
OPEC+ answers Biden’s diplomacy with ‘minuscule’ output hike
Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP
Brahmastra Deva Deva song teaser: Ranbir Kapoor channels Shang Chi-like powers in new song. Watch
West Bengal: Santragachi-New Jalpaiguri special train to continue till end of August
Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate police command and control centre today, traffic diverted in Banjara Hills
CUET UG 2022: Exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, technical glitches
Three years after it was first stalled, Okhla waste-to-energy plant looking to expand again
Trains from Tatanagar to Bilaspur and Badampahar to be back on tracks soon